City honors utilities director for his good work

SIDNEY — William Blakely, city of Sidney utilities director, was honored Monday night when Mayor Mardie Milligan proclaimed Aug. 1, 2022, to be William C. Blakely Day in the city of Sidney. The proclamation expressed appreciation for Blakely’s work to ensure the city has safe public water services.

“Certified water and wastewater operators are essential for the protection of public health and the environment,” Milligan said when presenting the proclamation. “Ohio EPA’s operator certification program has certified more than 12,000 operators, ensuring public water and wastewater systems are operated by properly trained and qualified individuals.”

She said in order to become an EPA certified operator in the state of Ohio, individuals must apply for and pass the state operator certification exam and document the appropriate level of hands on work experience.

“William C. Blakely, with his more than 29 years of experience with public water and wastewater systems earned his Ohio EPA class IV wastewater treatment license in April 2020 and his Ohio EPA class IV water supply license in June 2022,” Milligan said. “Upon obtaining dual Ohio EPA class IV certifications, William C. Blakely has become one of eight individuals in the state of Ohio to currently hold this level of rigorous experience and education requirements of the professional certification program.”

Upon proclaiming Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, as William C. Blakely Day in the city of Sidney, Milligan then encouraged all citizens to “congratulate and to extend their thanks and appreciation” to Blakely for his work in providing “reliable, safe public water and wastewater services which help to make Sidney a better place to live and work, worship, play and raise families.”

All present gave Blakely a round of applause. Blakely expressed gratitude for the acknowledgement and honor.

“I appreciate the opportunity, when I came on board with the city of Sidney, being 60 years old, the Lord directed me here …. and he certainly directed me here for a reason, and I hoped I could be an asset for Sidney. And I thank you so much for this; really unexpected. I wasn’t expecting to be like that, but I appreciate it and the recognition …,” Blakely said.

Vice Mayor Steve Wagner said Blakely could have gone anywhere, especially with his qualifications, but he choose to come to and stay in Sidney, and for that Wagner said he wanted to express his sincere gratitude.

In other business, when called to give a review of the Aug. 15, 2022, Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Commission meetings, City Manager Andrew Bowsher said it has not yet been decided if there are items for the agenda for the August meetings. He then provided a review of the prospective City Council agenda items for the next 30 days was given.

At the end of the meeting, the following comments were made by council members and the city manager:

• Council member Jenny VanMatre asked if anything could be done about a house at the top of Main Street that has had ongoing issues with trash outside of the home, which was already addressed and cleaned up previously. The property “is a mess again” she said, and expressed feeling bad for the neighbors.

• Milligan reminded all National Night Out is Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. She also shared that “Matilda the Musical” will be preformed at the Historic Sidney Theatre Aug. 5-7.

• Bowsher shared there will be a Summer Jazz Concert on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. the Historic Sidney Theatre. Also, on Aug. 5 from 5 to 11 p.m., the American Cancer Society fundraiser will be held downtown, and finally, he said, Sidney Alive’s Paddles, Peddles and Pints event will be held on Aug. 13 on the Great Miami River.

William Blakely, city of Sidney utilities director, left, is honored Monday night when Mayor Mardie Milligan proclaimed Aug. 1, 2022, to be William C. Blakely day in the city of Sidney for his good work keeping public water safe. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_Blakely.jpg William Blakely, city of Sidney utilities director, left, is honored Monday night when Mayor Mardie Milligan proclaimed Aug. 1, 2022, to be William C. Blakely day in the city of Sidney for his good work keeping public water safe. Courtesy photo