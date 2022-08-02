Barhorst unofficial winner

SIDNEY — After months of waiting, voters were finally able to select their choice for their Republican candidate for the Ohio House’s 85th District race. The winner of Tuesday’s special election will be unopposed in the November Primary. The district is composed of voters from Shelby, Champaign and Logan counties.

Tim Barhorst, of Fort Loramie, was the unofficial winner of the election. He received total of 4,555 votes from the three counties. Lilli Johnson Vitale, of Urbana, received a total of 2,803 votes. Rochiel Foulk, of Urbana, received a total of 728 votes.

Barhorst was the top vote-getter in Shelby County. He received 2,534 votes while Johnson received 1,266 votes. Foulk received 139 votes.

In Logan County, Barhorst received 992 votes, while Vitale received 644 votes and Foulk had 129 votes. In Champaign County, Barhorst received 1,029 votes, Vitale received 893 votes and Foulk received 460 votes.

No Democrats had filed for the seat and no Independent candidates filed by the Aug. 1 deadline. Barhorst will be unopposed in November.

A total of 4,466 votes or 13.71% of Shelby County registered voters voted in Tuesday’s election.

The delay in voting for the House and Senate seats and Central Committee representatives was due to a failure in getting the redistricting map approved in time for the May election. Even though districts were established for Tuesday’s election, the official map has yet to be approved by the Ohio Supreme Court, which has rejected previous maps submitted and ruled the maps unconstitutional.

The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m. to certify the election. The Champaign County Board of Elections will certify the election on Aug. 17.

Starr Gould, of Sidney, votes in the Beige Building at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Poll workers described the turnout as slow but steady.