Hayner to host Artistic Alumni Musical

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present An Artistic Alumni Musicale on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. at the Hayner.

The concert will feature artists that have performed over the years at the Hayner and will complement the current exhibit “Artistic Alumni: Works from Hayner’s Own”. This visual arts exhibit features works by current and past Hayner employees and current and past members of the Hayner Exhibit Committee. Artistic Alumni Musicale performers include Rachael Boezi, David Fair, Linda Lee Jolly, Betty Tasker, Justin Williams and David Wion. Judy Deeter will also recite several of her original poems. The concert is free and open to the public with a reception to follow.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.