Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Pre-registration for session one of Brukner Nature Center’s Fall PEEP program, to be held Sept. 13 through Oct. 21 is open. PEEP sessions run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday mornings and preschoolers age 3 to 5 years old will meet once a week at one of the sessions. Class sizes are limited to 10 children and cost is $55 for BNC Members per child or $75 for nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide the child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number, along with the top three choices for class. An email will be sent confirming that the participant is registered and will specify which day they will be attending. Payment for the session must be received within three days. Payment is accepted by cash or check only and can be dropped off at the drop-box at the center or mailed to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy.

• Pre-registration for Brukner Nature Center’s Homeschool Nature Club, for children 5 to 11 years old, opens on Aug. 8. Homeschool Nature Club is held the third Wednesday of every month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. BNC has 30 openings per time slot with groups determined based on ages of children present for the class. Cost for BNC members is just $5 per child each month and nonmembers is just $8 per child each month. Cash or check is preferred method of payment. Please call Monday to Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. Registration closes the Monday before each class.

THURSDAY, AUG. 4

• An education program, Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia, will be held in the Vancrest Community Room from 5 to 6 p.m.

• Free blood pressure screenings and health education information will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Auglaize County Fair through Aug. 6.

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

• Grand Lake Health System will host a Family Fun Fest Latch On event at South Mill Street Shelter House Splash Pad, St. Marys from 10 a.m. to noon. A similar event will be held at the Auglaize County Council on Aging in Wapakoneta from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 6

• The Salvation Army of Shelby County will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Salvation Army at 419 Buckeye Ave., Sidney. They will also be hosting Stuff the Bus to collect school supplies for Shelby County kids from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sidney WalMart. Additionally, the charity dodgeball tournament, Nocturnal Fury Dodgeball Tournament, will be held Saturday. To enter a team for the tournament, contact 937-244-5262.

• Art in the City will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. in Downtown Dayton.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

• The Coldwater Community Picnic will be held beginning at 1 p.m. at Coldwater Community Park.

MONDAY, AUG. 8

• Grand Lake Health System will host a Family Fun Fest Latch On event at Grand Lake Health/Premier Health South, Minster from 9 to 11 a.m.

• A Diabetes Support Group will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at Grand Lake Medical Office Building, St. Marys. To sign up for the group, contact the diabetes education coordinator at 419-394-3337.

TUESDAY, AUG. 9

• A Parkinsons Exercise Group Class will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA-South, Minster.