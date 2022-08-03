Primary results in … again

LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election.

Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%.

Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who is retiring. Bob Cupp assumed the position in January of 2015.

Manchester was the previous State Representative for District 84. Due to a recent change in jurisdiction, she decided to run for State Representative in the new 78th District representing all of Allen County and the northern part of Auglaize County.

“I just want to thank the voters for their support,” said Manchester. “I am proud we ran a positive campaign that focused on facts and issues. I am looking forward to representing you all in the general assembly.”

“I voted for Susan Manchester because she has a lot of experience,” said Christopher Payton, of Lima. “I am also against abortion and it looks like it is going that way so I’m excited. I believe that she has and will continue to do a good job.”

“I voted for Manchester because she was endorsed by Jim Jordan,” said Don Hillard, of Lima. “I hope during her term we will get more support for the police and get rid of some of the taxes that are going nowhere.”

Her opponent, Dr. JJ Sreenan, is a physician who felt there should be medical representation in the Ohio State House of Representatives.

“I voted for Dr. JJ Sreenan because he is local,” said Allison Jones, of Lima. “He has always lived here and I believe he will continue to uphold that value in our county.”

The 84th District (including Mercer, Darke and south of Auglaize County) has voted for Republican Candidate Angela N. King and Democratic Candidate Sophia Rodriguez to run in the November General Election. King had 61.4% of the votes, compared to Jacob Larger’s 36.3% and Aimee Morrow’s 2.4%.

