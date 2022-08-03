bonding with the community

Sidney Police Capt. Bill Shoemaker knocks down a sparring dummy while completing an obstacle course on the courtsquare. The course was part of a National Night Out event put on by the Sidney Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Fire Department and other organization on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Alex Diaz, 9, of New York, NY, knocks down a sparring dummy while completing an obstacle course on the courtsquare. The course was part of a National Night Out event put on by the Sidney Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Fire Department and other organization on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Alex is the son of Marco Diaz and was in Sidney visiting his uncle Jerry Tangeman.

Gemma Clark, left, 9, of Sidney, gets some help from Sidney Fire Department Lt. Greg Francis as she tries to hit targets with a fire hose during a National Night Out event put on by the Sidney Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Fire Department and other organization on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Gemma is the daughter of Abby Clark.

Gabe Wilcox, 7, of Sidney, collides with a sparring dummy while completing an obstacle course on the courtsquare. The course was part of a National Night Out event put on by the Sidney Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Fire Department and other organization on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Gabe is the son of Aaron and Hannah Wilcox.

