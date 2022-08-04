125 years

August 4, 1897

The laying of the water main to the children’s home was completed today.

————

County Commissioners Cleckner and Quinlisk were in Wapakoneta today conferring with the Auglaize County commissioners relative to building a new bridge over Mile Creek on the county line. The contract for putting in the new bridge was awarded to the Canton Bridge Co. for $895.

————

Charles Shinn, Claude Heffelman and Clifford Gilman are arranging to have a boy’s bicycle road race in this city on August 19. It will be a six-mile race and only boys under 18 years of age will be allowed to enter. Prizes are being donated by businessmen.

100 years

August 4, 1922

Big Four officials, right of way and maintenance men, are in the city getting ready for extensive improvements to be made by the railroad in and about the city. The right of way is now being purchased after years of survey, both north and south of the city. As far as has been learned $5,000,000 has been appropriated for the improvements, with improvements in and around Sidney of $3,000,000.

————

William Maurer has leased the filling station on North Main Avenue of Stanley Bryan and will hereafter conduct the business. He will continue to handle the Columbus line of gasoline and oils.

75 years

August 4, 1947

Bright yellow parking lines and restricted curbing areas in preparation for the operation of the parking meters were being installed by city workmen today.

————

A spirited contest for the Sidney board of education’s three expiring terms developed today with the announcement of three additional petitions being placed in circulation, bearing the names of Arnold Henke, president of the board: Mrs. C. Russell Milem, and Dr. Clayton Kiracofe. This makes a total of seven candidates for the three vacancies, created by the expiring terms of President Henke, Joseph B. Cook, and Harry M. Faulkner.

50 years

August 4, 1972

ANNA – The Anna Board of Education voted Tuesday night to place a 5.4 mill building levy on the Nov. 7 general election ballot to cover the cost of an estimated $925,000 district remodeling project.

————

The 1972 Shelby County Fair closed out Thursday on the upswing with one of the most successful livestock auctions in county history. Colleen Maurer’s grand champion steer brought a $1.25 selling price – which adds up to $1,410. The Spot Restaurant, Sidney, took home the steer. The grand champion hog, owned by David Short commanded $2.51 per pound from Pangles Master Markets ($476.90). The First National Exchange Bank of Sidney outbid its opponents for the grand champion market lamb raised by Keith Brautigam. The financial institution paid $2.75 per pound for the 100-pound animal – or $275.

25 years

August 4, 1997

Swing era music fans in the photo at left sit Sunday in lawn chairs at Kaser Dell in Tawawa Park for the final of three “Picnic in the Park” concerts. Shown in the photo are Lynn Helman, Emily Harlamert, Denyse Couchot and Shana Wells, all members of The Bobbysoxers, singing to help the crowds revisit the 1950s.

————

NEW YORK (AP) – Four days after police uncovered an apparent suicide bombing plot in Brooklyn, the alleged mastermind of New York City’s most notorious terrorist act – the 1993 World Trade Center bombing – was to go on trial. Opening statements in the trial of Ramzi Yousef and an alleged accomplice were to be made today in federal court in Manhattan before Judge Kevin Duffy.

————

ANNA – The Anna Board of Education placed a bond issue on the Nov. 4 general election ballot Monday to renovate the high school. The board also decided to delay until after the election decision about starting a school football program. Superintendent Dr. John Granger said, “the board and I both believe, if there is considerable desire on the part of the community to start football, we should pursue it.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

