Grand jury says no to homeowner indictment

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury voted not to indict the homeowner who was involved in a fatal shooting on July 31. A joint statement by the Shelby County Prosecutor and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is expected to be released Friday morning.

According to a statement released Thursday afternoon by Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell, “The grand jury voted 8-1 against indicting the homeowner involved in the shooting.”

The grand jury met Thursday to review the case invoving the death of James Douglas Rayl, 22, of Sidney. Rayl was at a residence at 2907 N. Kuther Road when he allegedly tried to break into the house. The homeowner told Rayl to leave the property and that he was armed. Rayl allegedlly shouldered the door several times, and according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, broke the door open and started to enter the residence.

The homeowner fired three shots, each one striking Rayl. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence after receiving a 911 call around 11 a.m.

Ohio has a “Stand Your Ground” law which allows citizens the right to use deadly force in self-defense.