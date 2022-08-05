125 years

August 5, 1897

At the regular monthly meeting of the board of health last night a resolution was passed, recommending that council purchase property to be used as a garbage dump. The committee on a garbage dump was instructed to visit all the proposed places for its location and recommend the purchase of the most suitable to council at its next meeting.

————

Neal Post, G.A.R, has arranged for a special car on the Big Four railroad to accommodate persons from this county desiring to attend the National Encampment at Buffalo, N.Y. The special car will be attached to the morning passenger train on August 23.

————

The Ohio Spoke and Bending Company at Botkins this week shipped two carloads of rims and spokes.

100 years

August 5, 1922

Improvements on the Big Four railroad, which will straighten out the tracks will begin at the Spafford crossing west of Sidney. These will bear to the south, cross the west end of Fair Avenue between the farm home of Fred M. Bush and the fairgrounds; go under South Chestnut Avenue, cross the Wagner summer home property, go over the B. & O. tracks, and east over the canal. The tracks will be elevated over South Ohio Avenue between the residence of J.A. Clem and Graceland cemetery, cross the river into the Strahlem farm just north of the Children’s Home river bridge, enter the Friedman farm, and then on east, joining the present tracks at Mix, east of Sidney.

————

A hundred-point match of horseshoes was pitched between Jesse Frazier of Sidney and Otto Hinkle of Maplewood yesterday afternoon on the court of the Non Skid Horseshoe Club. Dr. Emley refereed the match and Sam Hunt, of Swanders, was the scorekeeper. Hinkle was the winner with 100 points and 30 ringers, to 89 points and 34 ringers for Frazier.

75 years

August 5, 1947

George Call is the new manager of the local office of the City Loan, taking over his duties here this morning. He replaces Dan Helman who was transferred to the Middletown branch of the firm, after being in charge of the Sidney office for two years.

————

You thought it was hot yesterday – it is hotter today. The mercury registered 99 degrees at 12 noon, the hottest for the year.

————

Operation of 112 parking meters in Sidney for a nine-month trial period will be launched Friday morning, according to a joint announcement by Mayor Wheeler, City Solicitor Garmhausen and Service Director, Aneshansley. Providing up to two hours of parking, the meters will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

50 years

August 5, 1972

Debbie Middendorf, Fort Loramie FHA, was the overall winner in the FHA style revue July 31 at the fair. She modeled a complete costume of a double-knit jacket, skirt and shorts.

————

By the year 2000, small computers will be as commonplace in the American home as the vacuum cleaner is today. By the turn of the century, according to industry expectations, American housewives will be totally liberated from the chores of domesticity and will be running their homes like small businesses.

————

COLUMBUS – Terry Latimer of Sidney and Gene Steineman of New Bremen are among cadets in the third week of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy’s 13-week training course here. Upon graduation, the men will be appointed Ohio State Highway Patrolmen, an academy spokesman said.

25 years

August 5, 1997

Officials of Lehman Catholic High School will formally dedicate its new building addition on Sept. 20, Principal Michael Barhorst said today. The day’s events will include a concelebrated Mass in the new Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel and a luncheon for invited guests.

————

Greg Douglass may be new to Bridgeview Middle School’s office, but he is familiar with administrative work in middle schools. Douglass has begun work as the new assistant principal of Sidney’s Bridgeview Middle School, replacing Connie Gilhooly. She left to become a principal in Brookville Local Schools.

————

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Wednesday will mark the first time in decades that Pat Mancuso will be nowhere near a football field when high school practice starts. New head coach Bryan Deal will be the one opening practice.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

