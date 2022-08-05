Celina Insurance Group recognized on 2022 Best Employers in Ohio list

CELINA — Celina Insurance Group was recently named one of the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio. The Best Employers in Ohio program is coordinated by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business.

“We strive to offer satisfying careers and foster strong relationships so that every member of our team feels valued and respected,” said Bill Montgomery, the president and CEO of Celina Insurance Group. “We’re honored to be recognized as one of the state’s best employers.”

The annual statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify and recognize the best places of employment. Celina is one of 47 companies to make the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio list.

“Celina Insurance Group is home to talented people who want to make a difference,” said Christine Purdy, the director of human resources. “It’s gratifying to receive positive feedback for the policies and benefits we’ve established to create a rewarding, successful workplace where everyone can thrive.”

To be considered for the award, companies participated in a two-part assessment process. Best Companies Group analyzed each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, systems and demographics. The team also conducted a company-wide survey with each organization to evaluate the employee experience.

Best Companies Group is an independent research firm specializing in determining the top places to work. The firm manages programs worldwide, including ones in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

For 40 years, Crain’s Cleveland Business has been a trusted source of business news and information for northeast Ohio executives and business owners. Crain’s Cleveland Business is owned by Crain Communications, a privately owned business media company.

About Celina Insurance Group

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies provide protection for automobiles, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in six states. Founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities. Celina Insurance Group provides a variety of employee benefits, including company-sponsored events, wellness roundtables and an in-house fitness center.