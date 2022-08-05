Tree lottery winners announced

SIDNEY — The winners of the Sidney Tree Board’s Tree Lottery program have been announced by the city of Sidney.

“A total of 60 entries were received for the city’s second Tree Lottery program. Thirty-five lucky property winners were randomly selected to have a tree planted in the public right-of-way in front of their homes this fall,” said a city of Sidney press release.

The winners are: John Deam, Chance Kaczmarek, Kathleen Sturm, Courtney LeMaster, Heather Wood, Joseph Snelling, Rebecca Rivera, Sharon Woodell, Bryan Martinez, Navin Mandal, Rosalee Cooper, Emily Staley, Amy Simindinger, Jerry Tangeman, Sherry Pirics, Melissa Rivera, Deborah Windsor, Linda Baker, Brandon Park, Shari Neth, Karen Davidson-Pritchard, Douglas Selanders, Rebekah Miller, John Castle, Ellen Brandon, Jeremy Allen, Kammy Bontrager, Tim Sadler, Kelly Walker, Amy Perkins, Anna Martin, Chad Johns, Andrew Spayde, Gary Hawkins, and Emily and Adam Doenges.

“City Arborist Brian Green has performed a site survey to determine the tree lawns meets the city’s criteria and will next determine what type of tree will be planted,” the release said. “The lucky winners will soon receive a letter in the mail detailing what type of tree will be planted this fall.“

Property owners will be responsible for watering and caring for the trees after planting.

The city of Sidney congratulates the winners.