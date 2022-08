Eli Zumberger, 12, of Minster, walks his reserve grand champion wether pygmy goat back to its pen after showing it at the 2022 Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Eli is the son of Greg and Amy Zumberger.

Eli Zumberger, 12, of Minster, walks his reserve grand champion wether pygmy goat back to its pen after showing it at the 2022 Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Eli is the son of Greg and Amy Zumberger. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN080622AugFairGoat.jpg Eli Zumberger, 12, of Minster, walks his reserve grand champion wether pygmy goat back to its pen after showing it at the 2022 Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Eli is the son of Greg and Amy Zumberger. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News