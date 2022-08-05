Circus to visit Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER — The circus is coming to Jackson Center.

Sponsored by the Jackson Center Growth Association, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will visit the village for two shows on Wednesday, Aug. 10, t 5 and 7:30 p.m. The circus tents and animals will be at the Tiger Trail Park located at 607 S. Main St. behind Grace Lutheran Church,

C&M Circus has been providing quality, local family entertainment for 37 years. This authentic One Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on the A&E Special: Under the Big Top, Nick News: On the Road with Circus Kids and most recently OETA’s Big Top Town. This year, the circus will bring a new 2022 performance featuring Big Cats presented by Trey Key, the Aerialist Extraordinaire Simone on the trapeze, 10th generation Loyal Bareback Horse Riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the Tight Rope and Wheel of Destiny, and everyone’s favorite Circus Clown Leo Acton.

The circus day schedule includes the tent raising and tour at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 10. Visitors will be able to learn about life on the road, see the animals and learn about their care and get a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

The midway will open at 4 p.m. and will feature pony rides, moon bounce, giant slide, face painting and concession stand. The 90-minute shows will begin at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for seniors 65 and older and children 2-12 years of age. Ticket can be purchased at the Jackson Center Village Office, Peoples Savings and Loan, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Jackson Center Pro Hardware and Heidout Restaurant & Bar.

Tickets at the box office will be $15 for adults and $8 for seniors 65 and older and children 2-12 years of age. Box office tickets go on sale at the circus grounds one hour before each show.

For more information about the circus, visit cmcircus.com.