Animals at the Auglaize fair

Chloe Wilker, 9, of New Bremen, tends to her market goat’s drinking needs at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Chloe is the daughter of Matt and Kelly Wilker.
Lily Sextro, 10, of Minster, pets her beef feeder steer at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Lily is the daughter of Kara and Greg Sextro.
Ava Niekamp, 11, of New Bremen, takes out her New Zealand Doe at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Ava is the daughter of Joel and Erin Niekamp.
Dan and Michelle Voress, both of New Bremen, work the Auglaize County Pork Producers’ food stand at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Money raised from the food stand is used for scholarships and the hog sale.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse attend the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Chloe Wilker, 9, of New Bremen, tends to her market goat’s drinking needs at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Chloe is the daughter of Matt and Kelly Wilker.