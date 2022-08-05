Animals at the Auglaize fair

Chloe Wilker, 9, of New Bremen, tends to her market goat’s drinking needs at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Chloe is the daughter of Matt and Kelly Wilker.

Lily Sextro, 10, of Minster, pets her beef feeder steer at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Lily is the daughter of Kara and Greg Sextro.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_9538.jpg Lily Sextro, 10, of Minster, pets her beef feeder steer at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Lily is the daughter of Kara and Greg Sextro. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ava Niekamp, 11, of New Bremen, takes out her New Zealand Doe at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Ava is the daughter of Joel and Erin Niekamp.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_9541.jpg Ava Niekamp, 11, of New Bremen, takes out her New Zealand Doe at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Ava is the daughter of Joel and Erin Niekamp. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dan and Michelle Voress, both of New Bremen, work the Auglaize County Pork Producers’ food stand at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Money raised from the food stand is used for scholarships and the hog sale.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_9553.jpg Dan and Michelle Voress, both of New Bremen, work the Auglaize County Pork Producers’ food stand at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Money raised from the food stand is used for scholarships and the hog sale. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Mickey and Minnie Mouse attend the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_9567.jpg Mickey and Minnie Mouse attend the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Chloe Wilker, 9, of New Bremen, tends to her market goat’s drinking needs at the Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Chloe is the daughter of Matt and Kelly Wilker.