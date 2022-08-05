Miss Bremenfest contestants announced

NEW BREMEN — The contestants for the annual Miss Bremenfest Pageant have officially been announced.

The Miss Bremenfest Pageant will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium at New Bremen High School. The six contestants participating in the pageant are:

• Mckenzie Waterman, 17, daughter of Angie and Tony Waterman. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends when she isn’t working. She also likes to hike, riding her bike and rollerblading at the lake. Her corporate sponsor is The Pie Shell.

• Lily Rindler, 17, daughter of Carin and Ryan Osterfeld. She is a member of the cross country and track teams, the band and choir and drama club at NBHS. She has been a part of many honors ensembles in band. She sings and plays the trumpet at Holy Redeemer. She enjoys taking part in many local theater productions and talent competitions. She loves to sing, play the trumpet, draw, dance, and write. The Hair Loft is her corporate sponsor.

• Bridget Wilson, 17, daughter of Amy and Keith Wilson. She is a member of the Cross Country team and FFA at New Bremen High School. She is also a member of the youth group and a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Redeemer Church. She enjoys playing the piano, sewing, swimming, raising goats, and spending time with her family. The Cornerstone Shop is her corporate sponsor.

• Brooklyn Kremer, 17, daughter of Tracy and Brian Kremer. Her corporate sponsor for the pageant is the Hair House. She is a cheerleader and a member of the track team. She loves to go camping, swimming, and boating. She also enjoys spending time with her friends and family.

• Megan Ritter, 17, daughter of Cresta and Tony Ritter. At NBHS, she is a member of the bowling, swim, and golf teams. She is also active in FFA serving as the chapter President. She is also involved in the band as the captain of the color guard and the band secretary. She is a member and the President of the County Cross Roads 4-H Club and also a member of the Junior Fair Board. She has taken dance for the past 12 years at New Bremen Dance School. Her corporate sponsor for the pageant is Speedway Lanes.

• Alysa Wissman, 17, daughter of Carla and Brian Smith. She enjoys longboarding and walking through town. She likes to take care of animals. Her other interests are learning about history and redecorating and rearranging her home. Monfort McDonalds is her corporate sponsor for the pageant.