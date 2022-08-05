On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

City council will receive the following presentation on the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Lifesaver Awards.

Council is expected to adopt an ordinance to wave the noise and firearm discharge ordinances during the Civil War Living History Weekend in September.

The following five ordinance will be introduced to council:

• To grant a Municipal Income Tax Job Creation Tax Credit to Industrial Recyclers;

• To grant a Municipal Income Tax Job Creation Tax Credit to P&THE Manufacturing LLC;

• To assess the cost of razing dangerous structure;

• To levy 2022 curb and gutter assessments;

• To wave the collection of and forgiving certain “bad debt” owed to the city.

City Council is expected to adopt two resolutions, and they are:

• To confirm the appointments of the city manager to the Tax Incentive Review Council.

• To authorize the city manager to enter into a contract to purchase real property for the acquisition of 0.612 acres, more or less, for the extension of Echo Drive.

Council will go into an executive session to consider matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or regulations or state statute.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance establishing job classifications and rates for all village employees, committee reports, department reports and the administrator’s report.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, committee reports, hiring personnel, an agreement with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer and approval fr students to attend the FFA National Convention in October.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 9 a.m. at the Shelby County Board of DD. Email [email protected] for a link to the meeting.

MRESC Governing Board

SIDNEY — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center’s Governing Board’s Dec. 15, 2022, regular board meeting will be held at Murphy’s Restaurant. This meeting will be at 110 E. Poplar St., Sidney, Ohio, at 6:30 p.m.