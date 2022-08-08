Bad Art By Good People features The Shelby County Historical Society

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council is pleased to announce the 2022 slate for Bad Art By Good People Election. This year the candidates will be helping to support not only Gateway Arts Council but also the Shelby County Historical Society.

Gateway Arts Council’s Executive Director Ellen Keyes said, “I can’t think of a better organization to have as part of our Bad Art By Good People Election. They are a superb organization that has been educating and inspiring our community through history. Additionally, this year’s Bad Art By Good People will highlight the connection between art and innovation.”

Once Gateway Arts Council reaches its funding goal, 50 percent of all additional proceeds will go directly to the Shelby County Historical Society.

“While this event is a fundraiser for both organizations, we envision the event to be much more”, said Chris Gibbs, Gateway Arts Council president. “Our Trustees see this local collaboration of two community-minded non-profits as a way to call attention to the exciting new adventure that The Wallace Learning and Innovation Center represents.” The Center will be composed of gallery areas that feature Shelby County’s unique accomplishments in the community’s founding, transportation, agricultural heritage, and industrial ingenuity.

Funds from this election also help Gateway Arts Council fulfill its mission to foster the enrichment and growth of artistic and cultural experiences for the benefit of the Northern Miami Valley. While other organizations focus on specific genres of the art experience, Gateway Arts Council actively and fully engages the community in a combination of the visual, performance, and music arts; as well as providing educational platforms for each.

Twenty-three local personalities will be given a blank 16-inch by 20-inch canvas and partnered up with a professional artist to create a piece of art. These artists will not only be creating a piece of art, but they will also be fighting for community votes. Once all the artwork is completed, the election process will begin.

This year’s Bad Art candidates are Kassandra Leach, Betsy Salm, Sharon Mohrbacher, Rich Wallace, Teresa Ditmer, Julie Gilardi, Dave Russell, John Bertsch, Jane Bailey, Joseph Chrisman, Sara Bertsch, Jackie Verhotz, Joe Moniaci, Andrew Shaffer, John Coffield, Nancy Stutsman, Helen Wildermuth, Dan McMahon, Mike Phillips, Jenny Van Matre, and The Ladies from Fort Loramie (Ann Turner, Nikki Loudenbach and Jodi Seger).

The Bad Art by Good People election will be like nothing the community expects from regular elections. There may be scandals, information may be leaked and many other elections no-nos. Every member of the community is encouraged to vote and vote as many times as they like. Voting will cost $1.00 per vote and anyone can vote. There are no restrictions on age, geography, or the number of times a person can vote.

The official Election for the Arts will start Sept. 1, 2022, and run through Oct. 6, 2022. Voting early and often is encouraged. Voting can also be done by mail to The Gateway Arts Council and online, starting Aug. 1, 2022, at www.gatewayartscouncil.org.

No election would be complete without an Inaugural Ball and the Bad Art by Good People Art Election is no exception. Gateway Arts Council will host the Bad Art by Good People Inaugural Ball on Oct. 6, 2022, at The Palazzo in Botkins. This ball will feature a dinner and the “Bad Art” will be auctioned off. Tickets for the event are $25 per person and can be purchased at Gateway Arts Council during regular business hours Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at www.gatewayartscouncil.org.