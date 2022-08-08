Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for felonious assault, domestic violence and importuning, among other charges, on Thursday, August 4.

Michael J. Flynn, 36, of Eden, New York, was indicted on the improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, for having a loaded Sig Sauer P365 9 mm handgun and ammunition in a motor vehicle while under the influence; operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Ashley M. Hickman, 33, of Lima, was indicted on felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for striking an adult male victim with her vehicle; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, for punching an adult male victim twice in the face, biting his fingers, and striking him with her vehicle.

Ethan S. Gavin, 25, of Springfield, was indicted on domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, for slapping an adult female victim across the face and grabbing her by the neck.

Nathaniel K. Holmes III, 23, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, by driving his vehicle over 100 mph, passing multiple vehicles on the right shoulder, changing lanes and swerving, hitting a stop sign, and abruptly cutting in front of a semi-truck while fleeing from police.

Carolyn J. Gasson, 51, of Fort Loramie, was indicted on tampering with records, a third-degree felony, for knowingly falsifying, destroying, removing and altering local governmental writings, computer software, data and records; and theft in office, a third-degree felony, for committing theft offenses of funds for utility services and security deposits owned by the local municipal corporation where she served as the fiscal officer.

Joshua N. Fleming, 44, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on trespassing in a habitation in Sidney when a resident was present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.

Jerry L. Beair Jr., 45, of Sidney, was indicted on importuning, a fifth-degree felony, for soliciting a female juvenile under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity with him.

William R. Skeens Jr., 60, of Sidney, was indicted on theft, a fifth-degree felony, for stealing a camper valued between $1,000 and $7,500 without the owner’s consent.

Martin M. Melvin, 50, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for knowingly causing physical harm to an adult male victim by stabbing him with a knife in the abdomen.

Sonja M. Smith, 36, of Sidney, was indicted on endangering children, a third-degree felony, for failing to provide proper supervision for a two-year-old child which resulted in the child falling out of a second-story window and suffering serious physical harm.

Tyler A. Miranda, 31, of Sidney, was indicted on endangering children, a third-degree felony, for failing to provide proper supervision for a two-year-old child which resulted in the child falling out of a second-story window and suffering serious physical harm.

Terry D. Hottinger, 57, of Newark, was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, for having methamphetamine; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for having a pipe and bag for methamphetamine.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

