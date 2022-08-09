‘Cabaret!’ cast ready for performances

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre will presents “Cabaret!” a musical and fully immersive dinner theatre experience Aug. 12-14.

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.

A plethora of Shelby County community members are involved in the ground-breaking production.

All ticket holders will be walked to the stage doors and welcomed into the Kit Kat Klub in true Cabaret style. After being escorted through the backstage area and through the stage doors, guests will be taken to their seats at either their reserved table or theatre seat. The fully immersive experience allows the audience to truly feel as though they have stepped back in time and into the Kit Kat Klub!

Performances are planned for Friday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m., optional dinner theatre begins at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m., optional dinner theatre begins at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m.

Ticketing information is available on The Historic Sidney Theatre’s website, www.sidneytheatre.org.

The cast includes Jenna Allen, Jess Drees, Kate Dudgeon, Isaiah Elsass, Louis Hauff, Chris Hildreth-Blair, Kevin Jones, Savannah Lamb, Paulina Lawson, Elizabeth Maxson, Andrew McLain, Austin Mullennix, Cierra Mullennix, Madison Nuss, McKensie Osborne, Peyton Osborne, David Potts, Dee Shamblin, Elizabeth Shaw, Jay Sherman, Cassandra Turner, Brandon White, Delaney Wilson and Liz Witer.

Tech crew members includes Josh Stekli, Grace Randall, Aaron Nuss and Ella Gover.

Live orchestra members includes John A. Young, Carol Burton, Teckla Dando, Elizabeth Allenbaugh, Kaye Humerickhouse, Jonathan Millhouse, Devan Wiford, Alex Blosser, Hunter Croft and Franklin Streb.

The production is directed by Ian Wolfgang Hinz. Musically directed by John A. Young and choreographed by Laney Jaye Shaw.