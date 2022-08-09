Auglaize United Way names executive director

WAPAKONETA — The United Way of Auglaize County board of directors has named Deb Zwez of Wapakoneta the new executive director of the organization. Zwez began to serve in her new role on Aug. 1.

Zwez most recently served as publisher and editor of the Wapakoneta Daily News; she was previously affiliated with the Evening Leader newspaper in St. Marys and the Community Post newspaper in Minster. She has been active in Auglaize County for more than 30 years, having served on the United Way board of directors in the late 1990s, and as the county campaign chairperson for the successful 2014 campaign. She served as a board member for both the St. Marys and Wapakoneta chambers of commerce, is a Rotarian, serves on the Wapakoneta YMCA board of directors as past president, and volunteers with the Wapakoneta Community Thanksgiving Dinner committee. She also served as a co-chairperson on the 2019 50th Anniversary Committee, which planned the year-long anniversary celebration and commemoration of the 1969 moon landing and Astronaut Neil Armstrong’s historic first steps on the moon.

“I appreciate the confidence the board has shown in bringing me into the United Way,” Zwez said. “I believe in the organization’s mission — improving lives by uniting the caring power of our community. I want to be a part of that. There are needs in our county communities, and the financial support the United Way can provide is critical to meeting those needs, especially in our focus areas of health, education and financial stability.”

Board members felt Zwez was a good fit for the United Way.

“Deb comes to the position armed with knowledge about the county,” Carrie Knoch, board president said. “She’s familiar with the United Way and will be a good spokesperson for our mission. She has proven leadership skills and we’re looking forward to working with her as we move forward as a county organization.”

The United Way of Auglaize County envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, income stability and healthy lives. To learn more about the organization, volunteer and/or donate, contact Zwez at 419-739-7717.