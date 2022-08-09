After-hours LPN joins EverHeart Hospice team

GREENVILLE — Becca Brinley has been hired to the EverHeart Hospice care team as an after-hours licensed practical nurse (LPN).

Hospice care has always intrigued Brinley. She has worked alongside hospice throughout her nursing career, and it always stood out as a special job. Eventually, her cousin began working in the hospice field. Hearing her stories and learning how much she loved the field inspired Brinley to pursue a hospice career.

“I just can’t think of any greater honor than caring for another human on their last days on Earth,” Brinley said.

In her spare time, Brinley enjoys spending time outdoors with her family. She enjoys traveling and spending time on or near the water. Brinley graduated from the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) as an LPN and is working toward her registered nurse (RN) credential. She has four years of geriatric and adult psych nursing experience and about five years of long-term care experience as a state-tested nurse aide (STNA) prior to nursing school.

Brinley has been married for three years and has a three-month-old son and two dogs; a corgi and a beagle mix.