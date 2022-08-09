Two residents receive Sidney Fire’s Life Saver Award

SIDNEY — Two young people were honored Monday night with the Department of Fire & Emergency Services Life Saver Award during the Sidney City Council meeting.

Nine-year-old Taylyn Davis and his cousin, Kaniya Marcus, 20, were presented with the Life Saver Award at the top of the meeting. Marcus is currently away at college and was unable to attend in person, but a family member streamed the ceremony via FaceTime so she could see in real time the event. Her sister Kiara Marcus accepted the award in her physical absence.

Sidney Fire Asst. Chief Jason Truesdale, who presented the awards, told all attending Monday night that Taylyn and Marcus were at home with their grandmother, Sharon Henderson, on May 30, 2022, when they were alerted by the yelling of their neighbor for help.

Taylyn told Marcus the neighbor across the street needed help. Marcus, Truesdale said, without hesitation, ran outside to help their neighbor. Marcus found her neighbor lying underneath a mechanical scooter with the weight of the scooter lying on her neck. She lifted the scooter off her neighbor’s neck, while Henderson, called 911. Truesdale said when the medic unit arrived, the crew was advised a scooter was lying on a woman’s neck. The crew treated the patient for her injuries and transported her to Wilson Health ER for further treatment.

“The actions of both Taylyn and Kaniya demonstrate a selfless act to help another civilian in their time of need,” Truesdale said before presenting the with the Life Saving Award. “These individuals are to be commended for their efforts and team work. Their willingness to take action saved their neighbors life. Taylyn Davis and Kaniya Marcus are hereby awarded the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Life Saver Award.”

Truesdale then handed the award to Taylyn and Kiara, and turned to the phone which Marcus was on via FaceTime and thanked her directly for her important actions to help the woman in need. All council members and those in the audience then rose to give a round of applause for Taylyn and Marcus’ actions. Mayor Mardie Milligan also thanked the two being honored “for all they have done.”

Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left to right, looks on as Kiara Marcus, the sister of Kaniya Marcus, and Taylyn Davis, 9, receive the Department of Fire & Emergency Services Life Saver Award from Sidney Fire Asst. Chief Jason Truesdale during the Sidney City Council meeting. Kiara Marcus accepted her sister, Kaniya's, award in her absence because she is currently away at college.