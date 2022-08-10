125 years

August 10, 1897

The Underwood branch of the United States Whip Co. will close next week. That was the report that leaked out on the streets this afternoon. Yesterday, Mr. Underwood, manager of the plant here, received orders from the headquarters of the company to that effect and this morning he informed employees of the factory. Closing of the plant is for an indefinite period of time which no doubt means permanently.

—––––

Arrangements are being made for a game of ball between the clerks of Sidney and the saloon keepers and bar tenders. The game will probably be played Thursday afternoon next week. Fred Conner has charge of the game.

—––––

The Miami Gas and Fuel company has submitted a proposition to the waterworks trustees, agreeing to supply natural gas for the running of the water works plant at the rate of $6 for everyone million gallons of water pumped. At this price the trustees think they can save between $250 and $300 per year on the fuel bill.

100 years

August 10, 1922

Members of the Kiwanis Club at their meeting today took up a proposition to establish an auto tourist camp near the city. The spot selected is the old pest house grounds at the south edge of the city and members decided to go in a body to the grounds tomorrow afternoon for a general cleanup of the place.

—––––

Lively contests were reported in several of the precincts for members of the Republican central committee in yesterday’s election, both the Russell and Oldham factions desiring to secure control on account of the coming endorsement of a candidate for the Sidney post office.

—––––

The president is expected to address Congress next week on the grave industrial situation resulting from the rail and coal strikes.

75 years

August 10, 1947

Local softball aspirants of the Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs were nursing today a mixture of painful bruises and sprains with home remedies and medical advice, the aftermath of their annual championship skirmish held last evening at Harmon field. In a revengeful mood, the Kiwanians blasted hits all over the lot in winning 24 to 6.

—––––

Forty-six violations were reported by police during the first day of operation for Sidney’s new 112 parking meters. Sgt. Clarence Rable said that courtesy tickets would be issued for the first violation, but second and subsequent violations would result in fines.

50 years

August 10, 1972

BOTKINS – Mayor Steve Maurer of here has received word that the Ohio Water Pollution Control board has approved the wastewater treatment plant in the village of Botkins.

—––––

A group of 24 children who live at the Shelby County Children’s Home were guests of the Jaycees and Jayceettes on Tuesday at the Shelby County fair. Free rides were donated by the Nolan Amusement Co. and free admission was given by Fair Board President Melvin Davis. Garlow Catering Service treated the children to supper.

—––––

A 1964 graduate of Sidney High School has been assigned as senior assistant surgeon to the Commission on Public Health with headquarters at Atlanta, Ga. He is Dr. Tomas Kisielius, son of Dr. and Mrs. Alfonsas Kisielius.

25 years

August 10, 1997

Holy Angels will welcome one new teacher this fall, Janet Hartley, who will teach the fifth grade. Sue Wilding and former kindergarten aide Lynne Springer were employed as first grade teachers’ aides. Tilda Phlipot will serve as a kindergarten aide.

—––––

Nine new teachers and faculty will join Lehman High School this fall. Russell Anthony will teach courses in religion and serve as Lehman’s campus minister. Anita Barton will serve as the school’s guidance counselor. Connie Bonifas will teach home economics this fall. Amy Carman will provide tutorial services in the schools. Kristen Ciarochi will teach and work in the school’s new library. Nathan Cromly will teach religion and serve as the senior retreat coordinator. David Deskins will serve as the administrative assistant/assistant to the principal. Ron Decker will teach biology, chemistry and ecology, and Kevin Sizemore will teach biology and integrated science.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

