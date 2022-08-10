Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

July 31- Aug. 6

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s four more than the than record low of two calls the week prior.

Three of the six calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships, including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were three dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships, including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, three patients were transported to the hospital.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to three calls. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to two of the three calls, with Spirit EMS responding to all three. Spirit EMS transported all three patients to the hospital.

All six patients were transported to the hospital last week with two being transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy; three to Wilson Health and one to Children’s Medical Center in Dayton.

Spirit EMS responded to 1001% of its dispatches last week.