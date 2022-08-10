Jordan visits aluminum plant

Rep. Jim Jordan gives a talk to employees and a few visitors at Superior Aluminum Products in Russia on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Jordan talked about the need to send a message on Election Day. He also listed some of the important elections Republicans needed to win to get a majority in congress. He took a range of questions from the audience which included election integrity, and how he felt about Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan.
