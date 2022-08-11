125 years

August 11, 1897

John Steinle has purchased six acres of land adjoining the Wise Pond, six miles down the canal and is now putting up a club house, 14 by 24 feet, on the hillside. The club house will be used by the Lodge Alley Club of this city. It will be completed in a few days and will then be ready for a big opening to which their many friends will in invited.

————

Louis Kah, Jr. is elated over finding a good spring on the east hill at Tawawa Lake grounds. The water has been piped down to the edge of the lake.

————

At the meeting of council last evening, a curfew ordinance was introduced prohibiting children under the age of 16 years from being on the streets without their parents or some proper adult after 8 o’clock in the evening during the months of October to March and after 9 o’clock from March to October, under penalty of a fine not to exceed $5 to be assessed against the parents. The chief of the fire department is to announce the hours by 12 taps of the fire bell.

100 years

August 11, 1922

The monthly report of Health Commissioner Dr. Hussey notes that a recent analysis of the public water supply of Sidney, shows the water to be first class and safe for drinking. However, an analysis of several dug wells throughout the county shows that almost all are of unsatisfactory quality and unsafe for drinking unless previously boiled.

————

During the storm earlier this week, M.A. Hetzler, resident northeast of Lena, together with his son, Edson, succeeded in gathering enough of the hailstones to freeze a half-gallon of ice cream. He and his son were working in a field when the storms broke. They were able to gather up a half-bushel of the hailstones.

————

The barber shop of P.J. Scherer, known as the City Shaving Parlor ————on Court Street, will be moved Monday to the Elk’s Lodge building on West Court Street.

75 years

August 11, 1947

Wagner’s was the toast of local softball today, following a comparatively easy 9 to 0 shutout over Botkins, as the high-flying factorymen annexed their second successive county championship at Holy Angels field last night. Ade Francis held the losers to only three hits, while his teammates were pounding out 11 off of Kies.

————

The parking meter situation in Sidney was further complicated today, when the county commissioners officially notified Mayor W.W. Wheeler that they did not want parking meters placed around the inside of the public square. Although the commissioners admitted that they were powerless to stop the city from installing the meters if the city was so minded, they stated it was their opinion that meters about the inside of the square were not necessary.

50 years

August 11, 1972

The Shelby County Sheriff’s department received an award for its part in sponsoring the drug abuse program in the Shelby County schools in the 1971-72 school year. Deputy Jim Thompson accepted the award on behalf of the department.

————

MAPLEWOOD – A native of the Maplewood area, Rev. Larry Clayton, has returned from a year’s tour of missionary duty in the Philippines. For the past several years he has been an evangelist, serving the Baptist Church, Cleveland.

25 years

August 11, 1997

Kirsten Means hated to leave Mainstreet Sidney at the end of July, but her future was as crystal clear as a pristine stream. Means resigned as the executive director of Mainstreet Sidney early in July to become the executive director of the Eau Caire City Center and the Clearwater Development Corp.

————

Doug Borchers has joined Dickman Supply of Sidney as vice president of sales and engineering. Borchers comes to Dickman after 10 years with Eaton Corp./Cutler-Hammer Products, with assignments in Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Dayton.

————

New members of the classified staff in Sidney City Schools are Lisa Abbott, aide at Bridgeview; Herman Thompson aide at Emerson; Lisa Seeger, aide at Lowell; Laura Pennington, secretary at Longfellow; Linda Wilson, custodian at Whittier and Diana Rodgers, custodian at Northwood.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

