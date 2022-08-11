Jordan to speak at Wapak Rotary meeting

WAPAKONETA — The Rotary Club of Wapakoneta is inviting members of the community to join them when the club hosts U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-OH 4, during its weekly meeting Monday, Aug.15.

The club meets at the Wapakoneta Eagles in downtown Wapakoneta at 25 E. Auglaize St.; the meeting begins at noon and includes lunch at a cost of $10 for those who choose to eat with club members. Jordan’s presentation will begin after lunch and club business has concluded, at approximately 12:25 p.m.

There is no cost for those attending who choose not to partake in lunch. The meeting will end at 1 p.m.

Jordan, 58, serves as the U.S representative for Ohio’s 4th congressional district since 2007. His district stretches from Lake Erie to just below Urbana in north-central and western Ohio and includes Lima, Marion, Tiffin, Norwalk, and Elyria. Jordan is a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, serving as its first chair from 2015 to 2017, and as its vice chair since 2017. He was the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee from 2019 to 2020. He vacated that position to become the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

The Rotary Club meets Mondays at noon at the Wapakoneta Eagles and welcomes potential members to attend a meeting to learn more about the local chapter of this international organization. Rotarians provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.