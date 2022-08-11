SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Joseph John Zajac, 45, of Cincinnati, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

Jonathan T. Edwards, 30, of Duluth, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ghela Mansi, 21, of Valdosta, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Logan Tyler Hoover, 26, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William J. Willis Jr., 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Francisco Said Moreno Garcia, 34, of Toledo, was charged with no operator’s license and turn and stop signals, $186 fine.

Desiree D. Hollar, 29, of Kenton, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Miranda Mae Hickey, 23, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicholas Paul Bartholomew, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

August Rose Gjonaj, 24, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ciera M. Hayes, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $161 fine.

Ryan Burch, 45, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Virgil Duane Foster, 57, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Richard A. Hicks Jr., 22, of Bradford, was charged with passing vehicles to the left, $136 fine.

Hudson P. Wick, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan G. Wisener, 18, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cassidy Rae Craig, 21, of New Hampshire, Ohio, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rodger D. Belford, 43, of Waynesfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Keith William Walls, 41, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alysha Marie Verhoff, 21, of Glandorf, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Logan Chase Martin, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Gregory L. Cavinder, 66, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Rita F. Taylor, 70, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Eric Barnes, 25, of Huber Heights, was charged with driving under suspension, $207 fine.

Marilyn Knief, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Diana L. Burns, 64, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Trevor Jacob Sosby, 19, of Jackson Center, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Lucas A. Clark, 27, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Morgan B. Wessell, 30, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaycee L. Fortkamp, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Summer A. Baker, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lindsey M. Freeman, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hogan Daniel Lee, 18, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ross L. Mathews, 41, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Donna D. Cornwell, 76, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Asia Jade Frost, 21, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding and driving in marked lanes, $160 fine.

Mauricio Castillo Maldonaldo, 32, of Kansas City, Kansas, was charged with no operator’s license and assured clear distance, $189 fine.

Renee M. Rister, 40, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Carl T. Crawford, 27, of Houston, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Shirley Dunn, 87, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Jamie Bartholomew, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

