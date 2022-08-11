SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Joseph John Zajac, 45, of Cincinnati, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine.
Jonathan T. Edwards, 30, of Duluth, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ghela Mansi, 21, of Valdosta, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Logan Tyler Hoover, 26, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
William J. Willis Jr., 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.
Francisco Said Moreno Garcia, 34, of Toledo, was charged with no operator’s license and turn and stop signals, $186 fine.
Desiree D. Hollar, 29, of Kenton, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.
Miranda Mae Hickey, 23, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nicholas Paul Bartholomew, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
August Rose Gjonaj, 24, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ciera M. Hayes, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $161 fine.
Ryan Burch, 45, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Virgil Duane Foster, 57, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Richard A. Hicks Jr., 22, of Bradford, was charged with passing vehicles to the left, $136 fine.
Hudson P. Wick, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jonathan G. Wisener, 18, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cassidy Rae Craig, 21, of New Hampshire, Ohio, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Rodger D. Belford, 43, of Waynesfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Keith William Walls, 41, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alysha Marie Verhoff, 21, of Glandorf, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Logan Chase Martin, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.
Gregory L. Cavinder, 66, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Rita F. Taylor, 70, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.
Eric Barnes, 25, of Huber Heights, was charged with driving under suspension, $207 fine.
Marilyn Knief, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Diana L. Burns, 64, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Trevor Jacob Sosby, 19, of Jackson Center, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Lucas A. Clark, 27, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Morgan B. Wessell, 30, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kaycee L. Fortkamp, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Summer A. Baker, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lindsey M. Freeman, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Hogan Daniel Lee, 18, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ross L. Mathews, 41, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Donna D. Cornwell, 76, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Asia Jade Frost, 21, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding and driving in marked lanes, $160 fine.
Mauricio Castillo Maldonaldo, 32, of Kansas City, Kansas, was charged with no operator’s license and assured clear distance, $189 fine.
Renee M. Rister, 40, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Carl T. Crawford, 27, of Houston, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.
Shirley Dunn, 87, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Jamie Bartholomew, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell