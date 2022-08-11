Aaron Bales, 11, of Sidney, climbs across a rope net while taking part in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA summer camp “Little Ninjas” on Thursday, Aug. 11. The rope net was part of an obstacle course that campers had to traverse. The next YMCA summer camp “Disney Through the Years” will run Aug. 15 – Aug. 18. Aaron is the son of Shawn and Tabitha Bales.

Aaron Bales, 11, of Sidney, climbs across a rope net while taking part in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA summer camp “Little Ninjas” on Thursday, Aug. 11. The rope net was part of an obstacle course that campers had to traverse. The next YMCA summer camp “Disney Through the Years” will run Monday, Aug. 15 – Thursday, Aug. 18. Aaron is the son of Shawn and Tabitha Bales. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN081222LittleNinjas.jpg Aaron Bales, 11, of Sidney, climbs across a rope net while taking part in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA summer camp “Little Ninjas” on Thursday, Aug. 11. The rope net was part of an obstacle course that campers had to traverse. The next YMCA summer camp “Disney Through the Years” will run Monday, Aug. 15 – Thursday, Aug. 18. Aaron is the son of Shawn and Tabitha Bales. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News