Council OKs purchase of property, board appointments

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council passed legislation Monday evening to direct the city manager to enter into a contract to purchase property to extend Echo Drive and also to confirm his appointments Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC).

The two resolutions City Council adopted are:

• To confirm the appointments of the city manager to the TIRC. City Manager Andrew Bowsher told council members after the TIRC met earlier this year there were several questions raised about the membership/representatives on the TIRC and staff was asked to review the city’s representation. It was found that the last time legislation covering appointments to the TIRC was adopted was nearly 15 years ago.

The ORC states, Bowsher said, the TIRC shall consist of the following municipal members “… two members from each municipal corporation to which the instrument granting the tax exemption applies, appointed by the chief executive officer with the concurrence of the legislative authority of the respective municipal corporations…”

This resolution officially appoints Finance Officer Renee DuLaney and Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth to the TIRC.

The TIRC annually reviews all agreements granting exemptions from property taxation under certain chapters of the Ohio Revised Code, and any performance or audit reports required to be submitted pursuant to those agreements, Bowsher said.

• To authorize the city manager to enter into a contract to purchase real property for the acquisition of 0.612 acres, more or less, for the extension of Echo Drive. This resolution authorizes the city manager to enter into an agreement with the trustee of BARA Trust No. 2 for the acquisition of 0.612 acres of right-of-way to extend Echo Drive to connect with Folkerth Avenue. Per the terms of the agreement, the city will construct a new street, pay $25,000 for the acquisition of right-of-way, provide a concrete apron for a private drive on the south side of the new street, and provide a curb cut on the north side of the new street for a future street.

Council member Mike Barhorst asked why the property drive extension isn’t right across the way, as is the usual case, opposed to the angle extension shown in presented resolution. Public Works Director Jon Crusey and Bowsher explained there is already an existing structure straight across the way on private property. Bowsher said they had to get over to the public right of way, so it is at an angle. He further said the city requested for that portion of property to be donated, but was turned down, and it would cost the city too much money to pursue obtaining it.

During the comments portion at the end of the meeting the following was shared:

• Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier said the unveiling of the new Tawawa Park entrance sign is on Aug. 18 at 12:15 p.m.

• Fire Chief Chad Hollinger said four new Sidney firefighters will be sworn in on Monday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. at Station 1, which will finally bring staffing levels back to the number maintained in the 1990s.

• Bowsher shared:

— Thirty-five property winners, out of the 60 entries received, were randomly selected from the Sidney Tree Board’s Tree Lottery program to have a tree planted in the public right-of-way in front of their homes this fall.

— The deadline for neighborhood beautification awards nominations is Sept. 2.

— Constellation NewEnergy – Gas Division, LLC, the city’s new natural gas aggregation supplier has began sending out notifications for the opt-out aggregation program; residents have until Sept. 15 to opt-out.

— Sidney Alive’s Paddles, Peddles and Pints event will be held on Aug. 13 on the Great Miami River.

— Ryan Homes at Burr Oak Mill’s grand opening will be Aug. 13 from noon until 2 p.m. at 1508 Knights Way.

— Walmart’s re-grand opening will be held at it’s Michigan Street location on Friday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.

In final business, council went into an executive session to consider matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or regulations or state statute. No action was taken by council upon members returning into the regular session.