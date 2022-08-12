125 years

August 12, 1897

The German Band that has been appearing around the city today will furnish music at the lawn fete on the Gucus’ lawn on South Main Avenue this evening.

————

The ball game Thursday afternoon of next week will be between the saloon keepers and courthouse officials instead of the clerks of Sidney. The saloon keepers have some timidity about playing with the clerks. The game will be played on the ball grounds on the Orbison property in East Sidney.

————

The managers of the amateur bicycle road race, which is to take place the 19th of this month, request us to say that instead of cigarettes as appears on the list of prizes the donor will give a bicycle bell and instead of a bottle of wine, will give a box of cigars.

100 years

August 12, 1922

The result of the golf tournament yesterday afternoon at the country club between I.B. Huffman’s “Fivers,” and Steve Wilcutt’s “Kewpies,” resulted in a lopsided victory for the “Fivers.” As a result, the winners were entertained to dinner last night by the “Kewpies.”

————

Piqua residents are to enjoy the enforcement of Sunday blue laws according to a proclamation by Mayor Alva DeWeese. Only churches and restaurants during the serving of meals will be allowed to remain open on Sunday.

————

Running true to their expected form, the horseshoe team from the village of Pleasant Hill easily took the Sidney boys into camp yesterday afternoon at the courts of the Non-Skid Club. The visitors gave a fine performance of professional horseshoe pitching. Only one member of the Sidney team, Dr. Emley, appeared on a par with the Pleasant Hill team.

75 years

August 12, 1947

Mr. and Mrs. C.W. (Mike) Layton, have purchased the Watkins Corner grocery at St. Marys Avenue and Maple Street, from Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Watkins. They took possession today. The Watkins have operated the grocery for the past year.

————

Inauguration of a “supper hour” – from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. – has been announced for the Hotel Wagner by Manager John McCarthy. Noting that this is one of the post-war conveniences planned, McCarthy said the supper hour will feature menus to order and will supplement the regular serving hours.

————

The 100th anniversary of the Jackson Center Methodist Church and its rededication will be observed in an all-day commemoration on Aug. 17 it was announced today by Rev. W.J. McCarity. A $5,000 remodeling and redecorating program has just been completed at the century old church.

50 years

August 12, 1972

NEW BREMEN – Young Gil Bornhorst isn’t pitching for the Botkins Little Leaguers just because his dad, Don Bornhorst, is manager. Gil proved his own right to pitch when he twirled a no-hitter to pace Botkins to a 6-0 shutout of Newport, in the opening round of the Western Ohio Little League tournament at New Bremen on Friday night.

————

1st Lt. William A. Wood, son of Mrs. William Wood of North Main Avenue, has received the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service at Ban Me Thuot, Republic of Vietnam. Lt. Wood was at that base from Oct. 3, 1970, to Oct. 2, 1971.

25 years

August 12, 1997

Thousands of people visited the Gateway Arts and Industry Festival over the weekend to sample art, music and other displays offered at various downtown venues. “It’s very difficult to determine exactly how many people came,” said Mardie Milligan, executive director for the Gateway Arts Council. “People went through gates last year to view the Artrain. There were no gates this time around and everything was spread out at various locations.” Milligan pegged the number at more than 2,000.

————

Sidney now has an ordinance on the books to regulate a nude dance club or any other sexually oriented business that would locate here. A business must devote more than 25 percent of its floor area to sexually oriented products or services to qualify. The ordinance prohibits operation of a sexually oriented business within 500 feet of any religious institution, school boundary, public park or similar public property. City Manager Michael Morton said the ordinance regulates, but does not ban, such businesses. Mayor Thomas Miller said various sources have told him they would like council to ban these businesses completely, but constitutionally that’s not possible.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

