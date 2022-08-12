Jim Jordan scheduled to visit Armstrong Museum

WAPAKONETA — Congressman Jim Jordan is scheduled to visit the Armstrong Air & Space Museum on Monday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m.

The congressman is slated to make a few remarks and take a short tour of the museum to view the latest exhibits, including the museum’s fiftieth anniversary exhibit and the new Learjet 28 outdoor exhibit area.

“It is always an honor to have Congressman Jordan visit our site,” said Dante Centuori, Executive Director of the museum in a press release. “Since his last visit in 2020, our museum has made some considerable additions and enhancements. It is also important to show our elected officials how our museum engages visitors, contributes to the local economy, and inspires people from all across the country and world.”

The congressman’s visit takes place during the national “Invite Congress to Your Museum” week, hosted annually by the American Alliance of Museums. Jordan has served as Wapakoneta’s congressional representative since his initial election in 2006. For little over a decade, the congressman’s district has stretched from parts of Lake Erie down to Central Ohio and has encompassed cities such as Norwalk, Tiffin, Lima and Urbana.

After visiting the museum, Jordan will make his way downtown to speak during the Wapakoneta Rotary Club meeting, held at noon at the Wapakoneta Eagles.