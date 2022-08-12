On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m. at the board office.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Russia Village Council

RUSSIA — Russia Village Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at the village hall. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss hiring personnel.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.