Students return to classrooms

SIDNEY — School bells are ready to ring for students across Shelby County. Some schools are starting this week, while others will be back in the classrooms next week.

Holy Angels

The first day of school for Holy Angels School students will be Aug. 23, with the bells ringing at 8:15 a.m. Open house will be held Aug. 21 from noon to 2 p.m.

New staff members include Krystal Baughman, preschool; Tara Berning, second grade; Melyssa Conley, fifth grade; Weston Bensman, sixth-eighth grade social studies; Jamie Birkmeyer, sixth-eighth grade instrumental music/band; Jennifer Hoersten, visual arts; and Teresa Haller, school nurse.

The school is using a new management and student information system this year. A new social-emotional program for all grade levels.

Facility updates include new flooring in computer lab and kindergarten room. Several new interactive boards have been added to classrooms. The drinking fountains have been replaced with water bottle filling stations. A sensory path for younger grade levels has been added in the hallway.

A variety of assemblies and field trips for grades PreK-8th grade. The Damascus Faith and Science Retreat for sixth graders is Sept. 14-16, 2022. NET Retreat for seventh grade is Oct. 12, 2022. The Damascus Leadership Retreat is March 1-3, 2022. Eighth-grade graduation is planned for May 24, 2023.

Holy Angels School offers the National School Lunch Program (Free/Reduce Lunch). Those who do not qualify for this program’s free or reduced lunch will need to purchase a school lunch this year. They are no longer providing a free lunch to all students, like they have done during these past COVID years. The free and reduced lunch applications are available in the school’s front office. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Jackson Center

Students in the Jackson Center Local School District will return to classes on Thursday, Aug. 18. An open house will be held Aug. 16 from 6:30-8 p.m.

New staff members include Andrea Webb, intervention specialist; Daniel McPherson, instrumental music; Tyler Claus, social studies; Tiffany Brown, physical education; Hope Ruhenkamp, ELA; and David Staub, technology teacher.

The district will be putting a new roof on one of the older parts of the building.

Homecoming is planned for Sept. 10.

Hardin-Houston

The first day of classes for Hardin-Houston Local School District students is Aug. 18 for students in first through 12th grade. Kindergarten students whose last names being with A-G start school on Aug 18. Kindergarteners with last names that start with H-O will start on Aug. 19. Kindergarteners with last names of P-Z start school on Aug. 22.

An open house will be held Aug. 16 from 5-7 p.m.

New teachers are Dave Hall, fifth grade ELA and math; Jenna Barlage, fourth and sixth grade ELA and math; Emily finn, fifth grade ELA; Natalie Renfroe, first grade; Caleb Fledderjohann, junior/senior high intervention specialist; Jonna raffel, ELA; Kristen Rappold, agriculture education and FFA adviser; and Emilee Tannyhill, ELA and social studies.

Versailles

Versailles Exempted Village School will see its students return to the classroom on Aug. 29. Fifth-grade orientation will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, while freshmen orientation will follow at 8 p.m.

Elementary school open house will be held Thursday, Aug. 26, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Students may pick up their folders and schedules from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 16; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 17-19; and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 22-24.

New staff members are Danielle Cesaroni, fifth-grade science; Trish Geesey, intervention specialist; Brayden Langenkamp, kindergarten; Megan DeMange, first grade; and Nathan Feitshans, intervention specialist for grade 4.

The eighth-graders will have a new class this year. In civic leadership they will learn about skills and apply them to the community.

Anna

The first day of school for Anna Local School students is Tuesday, Aug. 23. Elementary school hours are from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., while middle and high school hours are from 8:07 .m.-3:10 p.m.

Elementary school open house will be held Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5-7 p.m. The middle and high school open house will the Aug. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sixth-grade orientation will be held at 5:30 in the Milliette Auditorium.

Fort Loramie

The first day of school for Fort Loramie Local School District students is Aug. 23, 2022. A district wide open house is Aug. 18, 2022,l from 6:30-8 p.m.

New staff members are Rebekkah Delawder, high school science; Sam Green, industrial technologies; and Paige Turner, media specialist.

Botkins

Botkins students will return to the classroom on Aug. 18. An open house will be held Aug. 16 from 5-7 p.m.

New staff members are Jerry Lenhart, elementary intervention specialist; Christina Fisher, art; and Tyler Carson, business.

Special guest Speaker Chris Herron will give a presentation to the students during a special event, and “tons” of other events scheduled throughout the year.

Russia

Students attending Russia Local School District will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Corryna Rutter will be a new aide for the district.

Riverside

The first day of school for Riverside Local School District students is Tuesday, Aug. 16, for first through grades; Monday, Aug. 22, for preschool and kindergarten girls; Tuesday, Aug. 23, for preschool and kindergarten boys; Wednesday, Aug. 24, for all preschool and kindergarten students

New staff members are Ashley Borchers, kindergarten teacher; Judy Withrow, intervention specialist; Haley Meyer, intervention specialist; Molly Harshbarger, OHPCC Ag teacher; Courtney Deady, OHPCC media arts teacher; Lisa Ransbottom, cafeteria staff; Mandy Klingelhoffer, cafeteria staff; and Bonnie Shaffer, bus driver.

Special events planned for the year includes Sept. 15, Men’s Retreat for junior and senior males, Oct. 1, mother/son dance; Oct. 8, Pirate Band Jam; Oct. 27, chili cookoff/carnival; Nov. 28, K-2 music concert; and Dec. 7, holiday music department concert.

Sidney Christian Academy

The first day of classes for Sidney Christian Academy students will be Aug. 25. The open house will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m.

Some new classes include chemistry in the kitchen and Bible Apologetics.

New items at the facility include upgrades and additions to the outdoor playground area along with a new outdoor recreational area for a basketball court and Gaga Pit. This was made possible by CAS family donations and a special donation from Emerson Inc.

A few fall events including First Responder Recognition Day, Grandparents Day, HS Biology Field Trip to OSU’s Stone Lab at Put-In-Bay and special field trip to The Ark in Kentucky are among the many events for the Fall.