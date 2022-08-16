Food and friends at Parish Picnic

Rev. Andrew Reckers, of Sidney, prepares to retrieve hamburgers under the food tent at Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Paul Hoying, of McCartyville, calls out numbers in the bingo tent at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Paul Hoying, of McCartyville, calls out numbers in the bingo tent at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A treat catches the eye of Remy Bensman, 3, of Minster, as she is held by her grandma, Cindy Bensman, of Anna, at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13. Cindy was at the picnic helping to keep the cake wheel stocked. Remy is the daughter of Kevin and Kelli Bensman.

A treat catches the eye of Remy Bensman, 3, of Minster, as she is held by her grandma, Cindy Bensman, of Anna, at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13. Cindy was at the picnic helping to keep the cake wheel stocked. Remy is the daughter of Kevin and Kelli Bensman. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Mason Berning, 5, of McCartyville, digs in the corn box at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Mason Berning, 5, of McCartyville, digs in the corn box at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Casey Riethman, right, 7, of Anna, pulls ropes to maneuver a ball up to the top of a board under the game tent at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13. Watching Casey is Kyle Edelmann, left, of Sidney. Casey is the daughter of Brian and Ashley Riethman. Kyle is the son of Chery and David Edelmann.

Casey Riethman, right, 7, of Anna, pulls ropes to maneuver a ball up to the top of a board under the game tent at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13. Watching Casey is Kyle Edelmann, left, of Sidney. Casey is the daughter of Brian and Ashley Riethman. Kyle is the son of Chery and David Edelmann. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Levi Schulze, 5, of McCartyville, stands behind the cutout of a priest at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13. Levi is the son of James and Nikki Schulze.

Levi Schulze, 5, of McCartyville, stands behind the cutout of a priest at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13. Levi is the son of James and Nikki Schulze. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Evie Bensman, left, of Anna, and Joan Dues, of Coldwater, look at raffle items at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Evie Bensman, left, of Anna, and Joan Dues, of Coldwater, look at raffle items at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ethan Blindauer, 16, of Anna, tosses a football through the center of a cutout at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13. Blindauer is the son of Jodie and Mike Blindauer.

Ethan Blindauer, 16, of Anna, tosses a football through the center of a cutout at the Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13. Blindauer is the son of Jodie and Mike Blindauer. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

People eat and talk under the food tent at Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13.

People eat and talk under the food tent at Sacred Heart Parish Picnic in McCartyville on Saturday, Aug. 13. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

