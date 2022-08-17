Patrol enters nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. Through Aug. 25, visit the Patrol’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages and click the link in any of the contest posts. People can also visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS to cast your vote for Ohio for the best looking state agency cruiser photo.

When visiting the SurveyMonkey website, scroll to the bottom of the page and select Ohio from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be updated on AAST’s website at https://www.statetroopers.org throughout the contest. The photo receiving the most votes will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2023 wall calendar.

Last year, Ohio finished in second place. Help vote the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the 2022 best looking cruiser. Voting began on Aug. 8 at noon and will continue until Aug. 25 at 5 p.m.