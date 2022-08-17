Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Summer Art Exhibit at Brukner Nature Center featuring artwork by Nora Steele’s “the Magic of Spring.” The show runs through Sept. 18.

• Pre-registration for session one of Brukner Nature Center’s Fall PEEP program, to be held Sept. 13 through Oct. 21 is open. PEEP sessions run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday mornings and preschoolers age 3 to 5 years old will meet once a week at one of the sessions. Class sizes are limited to 10 children and cost is $55 for BNC Members per child or $75 for nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide the child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number, along with the top three choices for class. An email will be sent confirming that the participant is registered and will specify which day they will be attending. Payment for the session must be received within three days. Payment is accepted by cash or check only and can be dropped off at the drop-box at the center or mailed to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy.

• BLUE STAR MUSEUMS at the Brukner Nature Center, Troy. Each summer since 2010, Blue Star Museums have offered free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve, at museums across the United States. Active-duty military just need to show their card to get free admission for themselves and their family. The 2022 Blue Star Museums program will end on Monday, Sept. 5, Labor Day.

• Brukner Nature Center is seeking vendors for its Winter Arts & Crafts Show. BNC’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline for vendor applications is Monday, Sept. 12 by 5 p.m. All entries will be juried, with the most unique, natural or “green” crafts selected for the show by Sept. 16. Any crafts constructed with glitter will not be accepted into the show. For more information, contact BNC at [email protected], stop by to pick up a registration form or download one from the website at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form.pdf. All proceeds from this event benefit the wildlife programs.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

• Bremenfest 2022. Schedule of events can be found at https://bremenfest.com/schedule-2/.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

• Bremenfest 3 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Schedule of events can be found at https://bremenfest.com/schedule-2/.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

• Bremenfest from 8 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. Schedule of events can be found at https://bremenfest.com/schedule-2/.

• Celina Summer Challenge from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Come out and enjoy free entertainment for the whole family! Over 170 radio control hydroplanes are set to race boats on the Eastview Park Pond.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

• Bremenfest 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. The schedule of events can be found at https://bremenfest.com/schedule-2/.

• The Maplewood United Methodist Church is hosting an Ice Cream Social on Sunday, August 21st from 1:30-4 p.m. at 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood. Come join us for ice cream, pies and brownies. Donations will be accepted. A Car Show will be going on also from 1:30-6 p.m.