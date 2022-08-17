Sidney BOE approves contracts, fund transfers

SIDNEY — Contracts for the upcoming school year were approved Monday night by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education.

A renewal of service contract with Key Behavior Services LLC was approved. The contract is for school-based ABA Consultation and Implementation Services for a period from Aug. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, at a rate of $125 per hour for a maximum of 135 hours at a total cost of $16,875.

An educational institution staffing agreement and school psychologist services at a rate of $110 per hour with Maxim Healthcare Staffing was approved. The school psychologist will be on contract for 215 days at 7 1/2 hours per day through Maxim Healthcare Staffing.

The board also renewed an agreement with Learning A-Z for one year at a cost of $22,557.

A contract renewal with Edmentum for the Edoptions license for JaVa was also approved. The one-year contract is for $66,800.

The board also approved the transfer of funds from one account to another. A total of $145,000 was transferred from the general fund to the capital projects fund for turf, track and gym floor/bleacher replacement. A total of $150,000 was transferred from the general fund to the termination benefits fund for severance payments. A total of $2,029,187 was transferred from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund for buses, $222,566; high school gym, $144,796; high school/elementary flooring, $420,250; high school auditorium, $700,000; roof replacements, $224,575; high school brick tuck pointing, $67,000; and general expenditures, $250,000.

Bids through the Educational Purchasing Cooperative and contracts were approved. Food service vendors receiving contracts were DFA for dairy; Hershey’s and Velvet for ice cream; ER Hackett for produce; Nickles for bakery; GFS, Rightway and Friends for cafeteria essentials such as paper, plastics, chemicals, cleaning supplies, and etc.; and GFS, Keurig, Dr. Pepper, Rightway and Sysco for food and beverages.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the purchase of a 2023 Ford Transit 10 passenger van at a cost of up to $53,325 from Beau Townsend Ford.

• Approved an agreement with Kenjoh Outdoor LLC for digital billboard advertising from Aug. 15, 2022, to Aug. 14, 2023, at a cost of $13,680.

• Approved an agreement with reserve officers, full time and substitutes for school security for the 2022-23 school year.

• Appointed Nicki New as the school board representative to the 2022 Ohio School Boards Association Annual Business Meeting. Greg Dickman will be the alternate.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding for article 27 of the Sidney Education Association agreement.

• Approved the bus stops for the school year.

The board’s next meeting will be Sept 19 at 6 p.m. at the board office.