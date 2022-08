Button unveiled

Unveiling this year’s Minster Oktoberfest button are, left to right, Co-president Joyce Schwartz, Button Haus Co-chair Leon Mertz, Minster Mayor Dennis Kitzmiller, Button Haus Co-chair Nick Rentz and Co-president Susan Brandewie, all of Minster. The button was designed by Sherri Thobe, of Minster. The button was unveiled on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Unveiling this year’s Minster Oktoberfest button are, left to right, Co-president Joyce Schwartz, Button Haus Co-chair Leon Mertz, Minster Mayor Dennis Kitzmiller, Button Haus Co-chair Nick Rentz and Co-president Susan Brandewie, all of Minster. The button was designed by Sherri Thobe, of Minster. The button was unveiled on Tuesday, Aug. 16. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN081822NewButton.jpg Unveiling this year’s Minster Oktoberfest button are, left to right, Co-president Joyce Schwartz, Button Haus Co-chair Leon Mertz, Minster Mayor Dennis Kitzmiller, Button Haus Co-chair Nick Rentz and Co-president Susan Brandewie, all of Minster. The button was designed by Sherri Thobe, of Minster. The button was unveiled on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News