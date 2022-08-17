Posted on by

Miami County Fair winners


Addi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Horsemanship and the Don Johnson Memorial Trophy.

Addi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Horsemanship and the Don Johnson Memorial Trophy.


Courtesy photo

Ty Roeth, son of Mark and Paula Roeth, of Troy, won the Reserve Champion Horticulture Project (sweet corn) in the Miami County Fair FFA Shop and Crop division. He is a member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.


Courtesy photo

Addi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Showmanship.


Courtesy photo

Addi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Pleasure.


Courtesy photo

Addi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Horsemanship and the Don Johnson Memorial Trophy.

Ty Roeth, son of Mark and Paula Roeth, of Troy, won the Reserve Champion Horticulture Project (sweet corn) in the Miami County Fair FFA Shop and Crop division. He is a member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Addi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Showmanship.

Addi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Pleasure.

Addi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Horsemanship and the Don Johnson Memorial Trophy.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_Addi-Moore.jpgAddi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Horsemanship and the Don Johnson Memorial Trophy. Courtesy photo

Ty Roeth, son of Mark and Paula Roeth, of Troy, won the Reserve Champion Horticulture Project (sweet corn) in the Miami County Fair FFA Shop and Crop division. He is a member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_Ty-Roeth.jpgTy Roeth, son of Mark and Paula Roeth, of Troy, won the Reserve Champion Horticulture Project (sweet corn) in the Miami County Fair FFA Shop and Crop division. He is a member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Courtesy photo

Addi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Showmanship.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_addiMoore1.jpgAddi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Showmanship. Courtesy photo

Addi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Pleasure.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_addiMoore2.jpgAddi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Pleasure. Courtesy photo