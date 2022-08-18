Auglaize Industries earns three-year CARF Accreditation

NEW BREMEN – CARF International has announced Auglaize Industries Inc. has been accredited for a period of three years for its Organizational Employment Services, Community Employment Services: Job Development, and Community Employment: Employment Supports. The organization also demonstrated proficiency through its Governance Standards.

This most recent award marks the program’s ninth consecutive three-year recognition, the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

Auglaize Industries Inc. is a not-for-profit organization with offices at 330 W. Boesel Ave. in New Bremen. It has been providing day services to adults with disabilities in and around Auglaize County since 1983. The program has now expanded its geographic outreach to the Sidney and Shelby County area as well as to Celina and Mercer County.

As a Medicaid services provider, the staff provides transportation to and from its facility as well as to community employment sites, vocational training in modern assembly and packaging shop, day supervision for adults with more moderate to severe disabilities, behavior management, recreation overnights and daily social trips into the community; job development, placement, coaching, and follow along.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.