Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Aug. 7-13

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one more than the than the week prior.

Three of the six calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were four dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, three of the four patients were transported to the hospital. One patient refused transport after being evaluated by EMS personnel. Lockington firefighters and first responders as well as Shelby County deputies assisted Spirit at the scene of an injury crash.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to four calls. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to two of the four calls, with Spirit EMS responding to all four. Spirit EMS personnel evaluated one person who refused transport. On another call, Spirit EMS personnel were disregarded while en route. Perry Port Salem Rescue personnel transported one patient from the scene. Both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to a call and then cancelled after a request was made by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for Sidney Fire to handle the call outside of their district.

Five patients were transported to the hospital last week with two being transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and three to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.