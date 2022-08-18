Minster prepares for first day of school

MINSTER — The Minster Board of Education met for their regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, to prepare for the upcoming school year.

School superintendent Josh Meyer reported the district had a K-12 enrollment of 836 students, with 456 students in grades K-6 and 380 students in grades 7-12.

He also reported on a few facility projects. They include completion of a concrete sidewalk in front of the stadium and around the track. Still to be done is the backfill. He also informed the board that paving of the parking lot north of the high school finished last week and paving of the west lot in front of the elementary school started Monday.

Also completed were the replacement of 160 boards in the stadium bleachers and the sound system replacement in the stadium. He credited the Athletic Boosters for paying a portion of the stadium projects.

Elementary Principal Mandy Albers reported the spring Ohio Testing in English Language Arts showed their students performed well in comparison to the state and to other area districts.

She also said 15 teachers completed Orton-Gillingham training designed to identify traits of dyslexia and employ effective teaching techniques for students with dyslexia.

Junior-Senior Principal Austin Kaylor said the 7-12 teachers will continue to examine testing data in order to target testing areas for continued growth.

He also reported that since the junior high band continues to experience high participation numbers, he said his staff had developed plans with a “divide and conquer plan,” having band teaching being done in sections so they can rotate the students between band, study hall as well as a new keyboarding course for all junior high students.

The board approved donations from Danone North America, Minster Civic Association, Minster Service Club, Minster Journeyman’s Club, Minster State Bank, Premier Vision Group, Bud’s Pizza, Minster Dental, 419 Detailing, Minster McDonald’s, HA Dorsten, NW Mutual-Brandon Hedges, Ernst Apparel, Globus, Springcreek Building Supply, Baumer Construction, 49 Degrees, Spieles Chiropractic, Auglaize County YMCA and 419 Nutrition.

New staff members were introduced to the board. They included Karen Clarke, high school Spanish; Greg Zumber, high school counselor; Cindy Nelson, first grade; Jamie Piening, elementary intervention specialist; Amanda Sudhoff, elementary art; Sarah Williams, third grade; Danielle Muhlenkamp, kindergarten; Andy Roetgerman, maintenance/custodial/transportation; Gina Selby, assistant treasurer; Natalie Elsass, elementary custodian; and Kyle Heitkamp, maintenance.

Treasurer Laura Klosterman shared with the Board income tax collection details for July and the real estate tax settlements for August were received from Auglaize county. She also said the school bus that was ordered in February will not be built until September. The board was reminded the Recreation Levy is up for renewal in the collection year 2024.

Under the superintendent’s consent agenda the board approved the sixth-grade overnight trip to

Camp Wilson scheduled for September.

Under new business the board declared the transportation of non-public students to Sidney Lehman and Holy Angels impractical. They also approved to offer in lieu of transportation payment to those parents at 100% of the maximum cost to transport non-public students as set by the Ohio Department of Education.

The Board also approved the following items under new business:

• Three-year scheduled services agreement with Waibel Energy Services.

• A memorandum of understanding between Minster Local Schools and Key to Recovery Services.

• Purchase order to village of Minster for tennis courts.

• A resolution to expand employment of substitute teachers pursuant to OH Bill 583.

The board approved the following personnel recommendations:

• Accepted the approved substitute teacher list from the Auglaize County ESC.

• Rescinded Cindy Nelson’s limited one-year contract as a grade three teacher and approve her a

one-year contract as a grade one teacher.

• Rescinded Sharon Ernst’s long term substitute assignment for the first semester of the 2022-23

school year.

• Reassigned Aby Brigadoi from Partial instructional aide to full time teacher for the 2022-23 school year.

• Approved Sarah Williams as a grade three teacher.

• Awarded long term subsitute for first semester of the 2022-23 school year to Sarah Mescher.

• Approved summer school and extended school year services as needed to Abigail Knapke and

Sarah Williams.

• Awarded two-year contracts to Brenda Eiting, student healthcare provider; Sandy Hoying, head cook; and Christe Sanders, high school secretary (6 hours).

• Awarded a limited contract to Kyle Heitkamp, maintenance

• Awarded a limited one-year contract to Lisa Schemmel, ProgressBook administrator; Emily Funk, newsletter design;; and Brooke Schmerge, instructional aide part time.

• Awarded limited one-year contracts to 11 cook’s helpers, nine cook’s helpers substitutes, two substitute custodians, five event managers (shared), three substitute technology support personnel and two bus drivers.

The following supplemental personnel items were approved by the board:

• Accepted the resignation of Jacqueline Clark as Athletic and junior class concessions adviser.

• Offered one-year limited contracts to Mallory Puthoff, junior varsity softball, and Brian Stevenson, high school assistant football coach.

• Approved athletic volunteers: Danielle Barhorst, volleyball; Samantha Bensman, boys cross country; and Greg Zumberger, girls cross country.

The September school board meeting date is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.

The board went into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee and the purchase or sale of property. There was no action taken after the executive session.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.