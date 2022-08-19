125 years

August 19, 1897

A ball team from this city, composed of the following persons: Bland, Odell, Whitney, Knauer, Hussey, Kingseed, Downing, Casey, Potter, Seeley and Elliott went to Troy yesterday and defeated a team from there 23 to 7.

————

The county commissioners of Logan County have decided to purchase two bloodhounds to be used in tracking of criminals.

————

The baseball game tomorrow afternoon between the courthouse officials and saloon keepers promises to be very interesting. It will be played on the Orbison property in East Sidney at 2:30 p.m. Prior to the opening of the game a parade will be held, headed by the “Dutch Band.” Arrangements have been made for chairs for all ladies attending.

100 years

August 19, 1922

Mayor Trout is in receipt of a letter from the trustees of the Harmon Foundation to the effect that Sidney has been made eligible to receive a gift of $2,000 from the foundation for the purpose of establishing a Harmon playground area.

————

All but four members were present when the Republican Central committee met this afternoon in the assembly room of the courthouse to complete its organization. W.A. Mitchell was named chairman and Lisle Hopkins, secretary. Named to the executive committee were: Ed Gretzinger, W.P Collier, C.H.C. Blue, Erwin Knupp, Frank Wilson, W.J. Meyer, O.F. Wren, Lisle Hopkins, W.O. Blake, Harry Faulkner, Dr. Gaines, W.A. Mitchell, Sam Hetzler, and C.E. Wilkinson.

75 years

August 19, 1947

Elwood G. Young was elected commander of Sidney Post No. 217 of the American Legion when members met last evening. Serving with Young will be, Kenneth Spinner, first vice commander; Frank C. Kingseed, second vice commander; Frank Warbington, treasurer. Named to the board of trustees for three-year terms were: Tom Van Etten, Jr., and Gene Carper, and for one-year terms, Hugh Lehman and Michael Johnson.

————

Directors of the Sidney Civic Association at their regular meeting last evening went on record calling for preservation of the bicameral system of Ohio government as it pertains to the election of representatives to the state legislature The action was taken in opposition to a recently formed Ohio Association of Cities seeking change to unicameral government in the state.

50 years

August 19, 1972

Shelby County real estate tax collection this past fiscal year passed the $4-million mark for the first time in history, according to figures released Friday by Shelby County Treasurer Millard Jackson.

————

Three Sidney High School track athletes did well last week at the Jaycees Junior National meet held at Bowling Green. Kris Haines placed sixth in the 100 and 200-yard dashes, Jerome Tucker was sixth in the high hurdles and Todd Willman was seventh in the 880-yard run.

25 years

August 19, 1997

Cheryl Iiams will begin Monday as the first executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County to be housed in the Monarch Community Center.

————

PHOTO: Great Clips hairstylist Carolyn Fields cuts and styles the hair of 13-year-old Leanne Holthaus, daughter of Deb and Bill Holthaus of Fort Loramie. Great Clips recently opened in the Kroger Center.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

