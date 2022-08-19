She’s a State Fair winner

Eliza Gariety, 17, won Outstanding of the Day and the Clock Trophy for her Staying Healthy 4-H project at the Ohio State Fair. She is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, of Russia.

Eliza Gariety, 17, won Outstanding of the Day at the Ohio State Fair with her Accessories for Teens project where she made a garden apron. She is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, of Russia.