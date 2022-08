PORT JEFFERSON — The annual Ride 2 End Epilepsy will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, beginning at PJ’s Stop 47 Bar & Grill, 210 W. Main St., Port Jefferson.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. The registration fee is $25.

There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, food and entertainment.

All proceeds will benefit the Epilepsy Alliance of Ohio.

For more information, contact Amy Chupp, 937-489-9612.