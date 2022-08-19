After-hours LPN joins EverHeart Hospice team

GREENVILLE — Jennifer Sutter has been hired to the EverHeart Hospice care team as an after-hours licensed practical nurse (LPN).

Sutter graduated from Miami-Jacobs Career College. She was inspired to work with EverHeart Hospice to have the opportunity to give more one-on-one time to her patients.

“I chose to work in the hospice field to help families and patients at the end stage of their life and to give them my compassion and knowledge,” Sutter said.

Sutter’s hobbies include bonfires and spending time with family. Her family includes spouse Shawn, daughter Taylor, and dog Gideon.