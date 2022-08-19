Midwest Electric hires operations clerk

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric hired Matt Fortkamp on Aug. 1 as the operations clerk.

Fortkamp comes to Midwest Electric with over five years of experience at Wabash Mutual Telephone as an installation and repair technician for internet, phone, and TV services. Before Wabash, he worked for the city of Celina’s electrical department as a line maintenance worker and meter reader for 12 years.

Fortkamp has a bachelor’s from Ohio University and lives in Celina with his wife, Mary.

In his free time, he enjoys watching sports, exercising, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.