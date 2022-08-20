125 years

August 20, 1897

The supply committee of the board of education has contracted with the Miami Valley Gas and Fuel Company to furnish gas for fuel for the school buildings for $750 per year. This is much less than the cost of coal.

————

A good deal of interest was taken in the six-mile bicycle road race for boys under the age of 18 years held in the city this morning. Several hundred people gathered on Main Avenue north of Poplar Street, the starting point, to witness the start and finish. There were 20 entries. First position prize was won by Fred McClure, with Frank Thedieck, second.

100 years

August 20, 1922

A joint meeting was held last evening between the officers of the Shelby County Horse Shoe Club and a committee appointed by the fair board on horse shoe pitching. It was announced at the meeting that the fair board has voted $40 toward horse shoe contests at the fair this fall. There will be horse shoe pitching three days, with the county championship on the final day.

————

The second of Piqua’s Blue Sundays passed yesterday with no improvement over the first one, inaugurated a week ago when Mayor DeWeese resolved to invoke an ancient statute and close the town. Interurban lines did a large business, hauling Piquads to various places where they might obtain amusement. The Dixie Highway was lined both ways with machines leaving Piqua and few coming in.

75 years

August 20, 1947

The village of Anna is in gay dress for its annual homecoming celebration which opens tonight and will be climaxed with the crowning of the homecoming queen.

————

The 15th August day with the mercury zooming to 90 degrees or higher was in the making over Ohio today as the weather bureau predicted the heat wave will continue unabated through Sunday. At noon the mercury at the waterworks stood at 92 degrees.

50 years

August 20, 1972

City police closed a section of Michigan Street early today after a portion of the Baltimore and Oho Railroad’s Michigan Street overpass collapsed. A southbound train was halted before it hit concrete and police said this morning that the train’s crew helped remove debris from the tracks, checked the bridge, then went on.

————

Forest (Forky) Stewart, Sidney, has joined Brentlinger Stewart Realty Co. as a licensed real estate salesman. Stewart is a lifelong resident of Sidney.

25 years

August 20, 1997

PHOTO: Andrew Shaw works the soil in a raised bed while adult volunteer Paul Fratangelo Jr. of Sidney dumps a wheelbarrow of dirt. Shaw’s Eagle Scout project will lay the foundation for a nature laboratory at Longfellow Elementary School.

————

Anna High School Rocket cheerleaders for the upcoming year have been chosen and are: Betsy Elsass, Laura Vehorn, captain Randi Billing, captain Jana Sollman, Leslie Maurer, and Kelly Buehler.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

