Samaritan Works welcomes new board members

SIDNEY – At its August board meeting, the directors of Samaritan Works, a nonprofit organization offering faith-filled sober loving, welcomed two new board members. Cody Odem and Stacy Martin are joining the board, both from Sidney.

Assuming the position once again as chairman is Lisa Guyett, from Sidney. Guyett will finish Tricia Alloway’s term as Alloway stepped down in mid-June to take the role of executive director. In addition, Ben Bowers, Stephanie Wilson and Joan Schroeder, all of Sidney, will retain their seats as vice chair, secretary, and treasurer, respectively. Other board members include Josh Ross, Chad Sherrill, the Rev. Eileen Hix, Officer Rachel Croskrey and Toni Coroniti, all of Sidney/Shelby County areas.

Samaritan Works can house up to 14 residents at one time, and Alloway reported to the board that the beds are rapidly filling up with new participants (from Shelby County areas). Alloway noted all participants are working in the community and doing well in the program phases. She said several community members had donated bicycles to be used by participants going to and from work or appointments. Weekly Bible studies have become a welcomed addition at both houses, as well as the addition of bi-weekly participant outings.

“Sober living is supposed to be full of joy and hope for the future,” noted Alloway.

Samaritan Works is now offering educational classes on several topics such as budgeting, maintaining employment, healthy choices and other life skills to support those in the program to reach their goals of living a sober life. They have partnered with WOFB and other local businesses to provide these additional services.

The annual fundraiser — Scavenger Hunt — is coming in October.

Samaritan Works, Inc., is a 501 (c)3 non-profit faith-based addiction recovery and sober living agency in Sidney Ohio, and a partner agency of the Shelby County United Way.

Samaritan Works may be reached at 937-638-4545 or at [email protected]